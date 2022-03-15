Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.33.

TSE:SCL opened at C$4.85 on Friday. Shawcor has a one year low of C$4.24 and a one year high of C$7.59. The company has a market cap of C$341.84 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

