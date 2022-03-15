Shell (SHEL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shell (LON: SHEL):

3/10/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/1/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,375 ($30.88) price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,400 ($31.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/28/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($35.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/24/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($32.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,400 ($31.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/22/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($27.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.11) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/11/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,440 ($31.73) price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,375 ($30.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($27.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/4/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 2,700 ($35.11). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Shell is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,038 ($26.50) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.51) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.61) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($32.51) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/31/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,350 ($30.56). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shell stock traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,937.40 ($25.19). 18,538,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,588,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Shell Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,080 ($27.05). The company has a market capitalization of £147.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.53), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,040,312.09).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

