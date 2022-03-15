ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Up 28.4% in February

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 864,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 672,800 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PIXY opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIXY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 233.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

