Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,860 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,003 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 979,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,133,000 after acquiring an additional 131,773 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 684,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after buying an additional 170,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 350,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:SHG opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

