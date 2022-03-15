Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

