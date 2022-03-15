Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Drops By 29.2%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 693,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,011. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

