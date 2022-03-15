Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Decreases By 34.4%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 767,800 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

JFU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,669. 9F has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 9F by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 9F by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 9F during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of 9F by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 283,231 shares during the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

