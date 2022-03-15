Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Decreases By 45.5%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ATRX opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.48.
Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile
