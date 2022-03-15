Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Decreases By 45.5%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ATRX opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

