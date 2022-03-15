Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Decreases By 47.2%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AWLIF opened at 0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.82. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.53 and a 1 year high of 1.37.

