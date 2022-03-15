Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Drops By 24.0%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE:AJG opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $120.04 and a one year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.39.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,717 shares of company stock worth $20,884,949. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 519,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,761,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.