Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Declines By 33.3%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Bank of Queensland has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.16.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Queensland (BKQNY)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.