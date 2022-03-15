Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Declines By 33.3%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Bank of Queensland has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

