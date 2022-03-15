Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Drops By 35.3%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. BYD has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

