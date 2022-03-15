Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Grows By 71.5%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the February 13th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFPZF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Canfor has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.