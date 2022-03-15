Short Interest in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rises By 25.9%

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 926,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

