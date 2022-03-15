Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Declines By 25.4%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CKHUY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 124,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CK Hutchison from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

