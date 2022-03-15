Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Drops By 30.6%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ENZN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 32,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.11.
