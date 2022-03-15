Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Drops By 30.6%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENZN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 32,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.11.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

