Short Interest in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Grows By 50.4%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 263,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,671. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,289,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

