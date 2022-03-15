Short Interest in Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Drops By 40.2%

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.7 days.

Future stock remained flat at $$34.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Future has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRNWF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

