Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Decreases By 34.7%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

AIQ stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Get Rating)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.