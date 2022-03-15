Short Interest in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Rises By 35.9%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 76,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GRVI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. Grove has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grove by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 189,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grove during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

