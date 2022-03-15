Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Rises By 26.7%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

GUKYF stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

