Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Declines By 24.7%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $47,147,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

HIW stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

