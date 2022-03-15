Short Interest in Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU) Decreases By 33.3%

Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,048,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOACU remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,344. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. Innovative International Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.