Short Interest in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Expands By 57.7%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IPVI remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,370. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $7,849,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

