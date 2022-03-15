Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Grows By 37.5%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 668.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 55,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEWG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $34.02.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

