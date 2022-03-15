Short Interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Decreases By 38.5%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) by 155.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Shares of KAVL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 39,318,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,447,488. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. Its business plan is to serve as a vehicle to investigate and, if such investigation warrants, acquire a target company or business seeking the perceived advantages of being a publicly held corporation. The company’s history roots back to 1998 was founded by Paul Moody.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.