Short Interest in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Declines By 28.1%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 61,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

MGI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,451. The company has a market capitalization of $969.86 million, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.33. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

