Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Expands By 40.0%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 882,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 630,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,821.0 days.
Shares of NTXVF remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
