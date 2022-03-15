Short Interest in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Decreases By 29.4%

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Pioneer Merger stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Pioneer Merger has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Pioneer Merger by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 53,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $7,075,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

