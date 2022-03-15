Short Interest in RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Grows By 50.5%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the February 13th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKFL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 161,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,558. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data.

