Short Interest in RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Grows By 50.5%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the February 13th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RKFL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 161,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,558. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.74.
About RocketFuel Blockchain
