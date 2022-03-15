Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rises By 52.6%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cheuvreux upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.42.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 68,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $46.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

