Short Interest in SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Rises By 30.7%

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.

Shares of SFSLF opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. SFS Group has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $114.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of SFS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

