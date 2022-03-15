Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Decreases By 35.7%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,242. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SOHO. StockNews.com began coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

