Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Increases By 36.4%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,258 shares of company stock valued at $427,392.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 94,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 593,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.77.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

