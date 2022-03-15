Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Increases By 48.9%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:MSC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158. The stock has a market cap of $552.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

