Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Declines By 27.9%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SUBCY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. 16,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

