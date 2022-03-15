Short Interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Decreases By 22.8%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,630,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 34,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,283,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after buying an additional 2,455,900 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 314,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 219,753 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 471,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 293,900 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

