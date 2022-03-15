Short Interest in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Rises By 26.3%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:AAN opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $674.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98,837 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 672,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 98,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron's

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

