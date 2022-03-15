Short Interest in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Grows By 74.5%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the February 13th total of 7,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

