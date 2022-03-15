Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Decreases By 24.2%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,600 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 2,216,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Get Trainline alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.66) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.