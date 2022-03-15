Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Decreases By 36.0%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.5 days.

WDPSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warehouses De Pauw from €37.00 ($40.66) to €43.00 ($47.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

