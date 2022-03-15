Showcase (SHO) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Showcase (SHO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $76,173.47 and $24,680.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.39 or 0.06548306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.88 or 0.99800108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00040348 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

