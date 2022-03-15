Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.61. 3,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

About Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

