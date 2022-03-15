Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

SKE opened at C$15.06 on Monday. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.24 and a 12 month high of C$17.11. The firm has a market cap of C$984.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.02.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

