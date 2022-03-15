Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Buys $227,000.00 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating) Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 978,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,144,241. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $930.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Skillz by 105.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,135 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after buying an additional 1,362,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

