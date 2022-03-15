SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Up to $25.12

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.12, but opened at $26.07. SkyWest shares last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 2,471 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

