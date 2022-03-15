SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SLGWF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 5,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. SLANG Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

