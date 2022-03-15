Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. 4,818,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,987. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
