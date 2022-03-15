Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. 4,818,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,987. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

