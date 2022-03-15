Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Snow Lake Resources stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,393. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09. Snow Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $202,841,000.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a renewable energy powered electric mine which can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is based in WINNIPEG, MB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.