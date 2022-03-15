SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Down 4.6%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.67. 1,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 88,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 796,173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,889,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

